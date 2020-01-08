Ireen Tany joins 'Cheating Master' serial at the end





Popular face of the small screen of present time Ireen Tany joined the serial titled 'Cheating Master' directed by Sanjit Sarkar. The serial received much popularity among ongoing serials on RTV; within very short time the serial will be finished.







Here Ireen will be seen in an important role. She has already taken part in shooting of the serial. She acted in several numbers of episodes those have already telecasted on the channel.





"My acted several episodes telecasted till now but I got positive response for these. As director Sanjit Dada is also playwright of the serial so it became easier for me to work. It was my first work under his direction. While acting in the serial I never felt any pressure for the director because he gave me full freedom while acting.







Overall, I really enjoyed acting in the serial. Sanjit Dada will start shooting of another serial soon where I will also work." Ireen Tany said while talking about acting in the serial.





Ireen Tany also informed that she started shooting of Kolkata's Shonkho Ghosh's movie 'Maya'. After completing 50 per cent shooting of the film its shooting remains stalled now. Same thing also happened in case of her another movie 'Lobon', directed by Golam Mostafa Shimul.







But Ireen is optimistic that these movies will be released within this year. In last October, Ireen started her new life. Now she is residing with her husband in the capital's Nikunja area. She has already started shooting of Faridul Hasan's serial 'Bounduley'. Ireen Tany-starrer first movie was 'Bidrohi Padma'.

Leave Your Comments