Lukako brace puts Inter back on top

Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Italian Serie A football match against Napoli on Monday at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. -AFP



Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan beat Napoli away from home to return to the top of Serie A.Juventus had gone top earlier on Monday with a 4-0 win over Cagliari before Inter's win put them back ahead.







Lukaku gave Inter the lead after a fine run from inside his own half before he added a second with a shot that went through goalkeeper Alex Meret's legs. Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik scored from Jose Callejon's low cross, but Lautaro Martinez then grabbed Inter's third.





Lukaku has scored 14 Serie A goals this season after his £74m move from Manchester United in August. Only Lazio's Ciro Immobile, with 19, has scored more league goals in Italy in 2019-20 than the 26-year-old Belgian.



Cristiano Ronaldo is third in the goalscoring charts on 13 after he grabbed his first Serie A hat-trick for Juventus in their simple home victory.Both Inter and Juventus are on 45 points from 18 matches, six clear of third-placed Lazio while Napoli, who have lost two of their three matches since they sacked Carlo Ancelotti in December, are eighth.





---BBC





