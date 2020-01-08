Cumilla hammer final nail in Sylhet's coffin

Cumilla Warriors batsman Soumya Sarkar (R) cheers with Dawin Malan during Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) final-phase match against Sylhet Thunder at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. -BCB





A clinical all-round performance by Cumilla Warriors proved a bridge too far for Sylhet Thunder to cross, who succumbed to a five-wicket defeat in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final round tie at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.





Dawid Malan once again stood tall and strong for Cumilla to keep his side in playoffs race in the context of the league table, these two points will provide Cumilla a breathing space. Thanks to this triumph, primarily due to Malan and Soumya Sarkar, Cumilla are still in the race for a playoff spot.







Cumilla's skipper Malan top-scored with 58 off 49 deliveries, ably supported by Soumya's unbeaten 53 helping Cumilla recover from a poor start to chase down the target with five balls to spare after Sylhet reached 141 for five in 20 overs.







Following the win, Cumilla stayed on course for a play-off berth with five wins from 10 games. They took their points tally to 10 with two last games left to play. Cumilla are currently placed fifth, tied on 10 points with Khulna Tigers (fourth).







Meanwhile, the defeat further means that Sylhet's BPL campaign has come to an end after a sorry run of successive defeats. They claimed lone win from 12 outings.It was a clinical performance by Cumilla who restricted Andre Fletcher's men to 141 for five on a tipically slow and low Mirpur wicket.







Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-23) provided the adequate support. His economical four over spell was instrumental in taking the Sylhet over the line. Paceman Al-Amin Hossain (2-30) and Cumilla's star import from South Africa, David Wiese (2-31) supported him well with ball after Cumilla sent Sylhet to bat first. Sylhet struggled at the start crawling to 64 for 2 in 9.4 overs, before opener Abdul Mazid (45) and Mohammad Mithun (18) shared 44 runs for the third wicket.







Sylhet top and middle-order fell to the guile of Al Amin, who got opener Fletcher (22) and Johnson Charles (26) to upset the tempo.







Mithun also struggled to increase the run-rate, taking up 25 balls to score just 18, which coupled with Comilla's brilliant death bowling restricted Sylhet to a total that left their bowlers little margin for error.Sylhet managed just 47 runs off their last five overs where Jeevan Mendis struck two fours and a six in a valuable 11-ball 23.





In response, Cumilla lost a couple of early wickets but the player of their captain Dawid Malan kept chipping away. The player of the match Malan was in supreme touch as he scored a crucial 58 off 49 balls, which included two sixes and as many fours.







Newcomer Fardeen Hasan opened the innings with Upul Tharanga but the plan did not work as the aggressive batsman was trapped by off spinner Nayeem Hasan in the second over. But Sylhet strongly came back in the match when Nayeem castled Tharanga in his very next over. Mahidul Islam Ankon (11) continued his dismal form as he became Nayeem's third victim.







However, Malan started the recovery with Soumya and was involved in a 72-run stand. The stand not only gave the innings the impetus that was needed after a slow start but also gave the mental strength among the rest of the Cumilla batsmen.







Soumya, who joined Malan after the fall of Ankan, too was in his elements as he scored 53 not out off 30 balls with the help of six fours and two maximums to ensure there was no late drama. Cumilla and Khulna Tiger will meet each other today in yet another high-voltage and must-win BPL clash.







