Fletcher criticizes Gibbs statement





Sylhet Thunder skipper Andre Fletcher criticized his coach Harchelle Gibbs' statement regarding Bangladesh players' English, saying that he didn't find any jitter to work together with Bangladesh players in English.





Sylhet ended the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) campaign with dismal fashion, finishing at the bottom of the table with sorry run of successive defeats. They earned only win in 12 outings. Flecther ensured the language problem did not make any impact on team's performance.





"I am not the coach. I've been with a very good rapport with the guys, they understand me very well. It's very surprising from him to hear that as a coach. The players as I said is, we have to take responsibility for our game. We can't blame anyone," Flecther said after the match on Tuesday.







Quite a few days ago, Harchelle Gibbs came up with a statement that a lot of local players don't understand English well, which made his task tougher one and it reflected on their BBPL campaign also. "Like I said, the standard [BBPL] is good. You are going to get that, obviously international players play more around the world."



You expect them to be leading a lot to the turf. They should be the example. The local players for me, a lot of them don't understand English. So it is difficult for me to make points all the time," Gibbs said.





"And that is frustration. Because when I talk, I can see they are listening, but they are not syncing in. for me the understanding of the game, just needs to improve. That's the one thing. They are very temperamental. I think it is difficult for me to just to explain it to them. Because they don't understand."





Gibbs' point raised a curious question as all the coaching staff of Bangladesh national team is foreigner. There were also allegations that apart from the senior players, none of them could understand the national team's coaching staff's English. And the junior players always take the help of senior players to decode what the coaching staff said. Fletcher said, whatever it is, the Gibbs statement doesn't make any sense.





"I believe the head coach of Bangladesh speaks English, so I think all the Bangladeshi players understand English. So, to make a statement like this doesn't make any sense to me," he concluded.







Leave Your Comments