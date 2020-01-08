Onion prices spiral again





Onion prices have increased once again after a brief lull with the imported variety of the commodity selling at Tk 60-65 per kilogram and local variety at Tk 170-180 in markets across the country this week.According to data with state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), prices of the kitchen staple rose up to Tk 250 a kg last month before they started decreasing following government interventions.





The interventions, which include prompt import through air cargoes and open market sale at low prices through TCB trucks, pushed down prices of imported onion to Tk 50 and local variety to Tk 100 a kg. Businessmen are blaming the bad weather for the hike in onion prices. For last few days, the supply of the onion has decreased due to rain and the prices have increased for shortage of supply, they said.





But market sources said the supply of new local onion has increased with onions from Faridpur, Kushtia and other parts started arriving in the market. Abdur Rahim, a shopkeeper of Kalabagan, informed that the prices of local onion came down to Tk 120 but the prices increased for the last four or five days.







He said onion prices have increased due to rain for last few days. The retail prices of onion came down to Tk 110 to Tk 120 whereas those imported from Turkey and China sold at Tk 70 and 40 respectively at retail level.A wholesaler from Shyambazar Abdul Mazed claimed that onion prices have increased as its supply decreased due to rain.







Sources said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi held meeting with businessmen regarding onion market where former commerce minister Tofail Ahmed was present. In the meeting, stakeholders discussed onion crisis and demand and supply of the kitchen staple during Ramadan.

