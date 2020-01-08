$50b RMG exports targeted





The government has set a target of $50 billion readymade garment(RMG) export in 2020-21 fiscal year in line with its commitment to enhance earnings from the sector in the ruling Awami League's election manifesto.





Secretary of Textiles and Jute Ministry Lokman Hossain Mia revealed the information at a press conference on the 'National Textile Day 2020 and Multipurpose Textile Fair' held at the secretariat on Tuesday, reports BSS.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the three-day 'Multipurpose Textile Fair' as the chief guest on January 9 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Labor and Employment Monnujan Sufian and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Jute and Textile Ministry Mirza Azam will also be present at the fair as special guests.





"The government has taken elaborate action plans to make the sector stronger and competent in the business market. A total of 42 textile vocational institutes, 7 textile institutes and 7 textile engineering colleges have been established under the government supervisions, to develop highly skilled textile technicians for the rapidly developing sector," the secretary said.







The government is working relentlessly to maintain the stability of the sector by coordinating with the adhering sectors and delivering fast service to the consumers, he commented.





A total of nine organizations and business enterprises will be awarded in different categories to enhance the RMG export and speed up the development, he added.





Textile Department Director General Dilip Kumar Saha and Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation (BTMC) Chairman Brig. General Muhammad Qamruzzaman and senior official of the secretariat and ministry were present at the press conference.



Leave Your Comments