'Chittagong port ready for transshipment with India'

Chittagong port Chairman Rear Admiral Zulfiqar Aziz has said that Chittagong port is ready for transshipment with India. He said this in response to a question at a press conference at the port building on Tuesday.





He said the Chittagong port has a lot of capacity. If the ships of trans-shipment arrive, we can handle these ships. The priority berthing will depend on the type of agreement of the two governments. Chittagong port will conduct two trials in January with the Kolkata port, to see the advantages and disadvantages.





However, regular transshipment will depend on when the traders are able to provide the cargo. In this case, Chittagong port will collect the tariff fixed by the government. It is not possible to say now how much product will be transported.





In response to a question, he said the responsibility of the port is to handle the ship when it arrives with goods. The product of the transshipment will be at a specific yard or terminal. The cargo will then travel to the specified destination by truck. There were 3.88 million TEUS containers handled in 2019. Growth is 6.34 percent.







Ordinary cargo handling has been done at 103 million tons. Growth is 7.03 percent. This number of container handling exceeded the port's 30-year prospect. Now it is possible to keep 50,000 containers in the port yard.





During the Mujib year, operational activities can be started at the Patenga Container Terminal (PCT), constructed for handling 4, 50, 000 containers of Chittagong port. 52% of the work has already been completed, said port chairman.





The port chairman said that three container vessels of 190 meters long and 10 and a half meter drafts and 220 meters long oil vessels could be loaded on the 600 meters jetty of the PCT. The backup yard will be 16 acres, with container capacity of 4,500 TEUs. The PCT will play a leading role in increasing the capacity of Chittagong Port and also in keeping with the growing growth.





The district administration has already conveyed the land to the port authority for the Bay Terminal, said the port chairman, adding that primarily the construction of the yard, truck terminal and boundary wall has begun. Allotment of remaining 803 acres of land has been approved for the project. The land will be transferred from the district administration to Chittagong port very soon.





The Port Authority is working to build a 1, 500 meters long multipurpose terminal at Bay Terminal by 2021 and two container terminals of 1225 and 830 meter long. If the project implemented, the port will be able to handle bigger draft vessels than now on 24 hours day.





He said that in addition to expanding the port, the initial phase of construction of another terminal in Sitakunda is under way to support Bangabandhu Industrial City, which is under construction in Mirsarai. Port Limit increased from 5 nautical miles to 7 nautical miles. As a result, the port's water area has increased by six times.





Member of the Port Authority Zafar Alam, Commodore Shafiul Bari, Captain Mahidul Hasan, Director (Administration) Mominur Rashid, Secretary Md Omar Farooq and Director (Transport) Md Enamul Karim were also present at the press conference.

