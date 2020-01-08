Vanilla cupcakes





Ingredients





* 110g butter, softened





* 110g golden caster sugar





* 2 eggs





* 1 tsp vanilla extract





* 110g self-raising flour





* 1-2 tbsp milk, plus a little extra for the icing

For the icing





* 125g butter





* Butter, softened





* 185g icing sugar



Method





1. Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Line 12 holes in a shallow muffin tin with cupcake cases (not muffin cases). Cream the butter and sugar together until the mixture is light and fluffy. Beat the eggs and vanilla in a jug, then beat into the butter mixture a little at a time.





2. Fold the flour into the mixture along with a little milk - the mixture should fall easily off a spoon. Divide the mixture between the cases, filling each one no more than half full.





3. Cook the cakes for 12-15 mins - they should be firm to the touch and slightly golden brown. Cool in the tin for 5 mins, then lift them out gently and leave to cool completely.





4. To make the icing, beat the butter until it is very soft. Beat in the icing sugar a little at a time, then beat in a splash of the milk as you need to give you a soft icing that can be piped easily. Scrape the icing into an icing bag fitted with a star nozzle. Ice the cakes in swirls, starting in the centre and working outwards.

