Plant-based diets - The secret to great health





Mitravinda Savanur







Imagine a table full of delicacies: Meatballs, beef steaks, chicken wings, pork rolls. And suddenly you are reminded that you are on a plant-based diet. It is distressing to not share a bite, isn't it? Well, guess what? You don't have to be a vegan to eat plant-based foods. Plant-based foods don't necessarily mean consuming vegetables and fruits only. You can eat meat and dairy products too.







But you do have to keep in mind that the veggie and plant-derivatives should form the larger proportion of your meal. There happens to be a healthier effect of consuming plant-based foods and we shall soon know why.



Reduce obesity





Food derived from plants such as soluble fibers help in reducing the weight. Obese people should stick to a strict diet plan rich in soluble and viscous fibers.



Lower the diabetes level





If you consume food rich in plant-derivatives and gradually, reduce the intake of meat and dairy, you will lower the risks of diabetes by 20%. Eating a plant-based diet allows you to consume larger proportions of vitamins, minerals, fibers,and low fats. The health risks that you get from eating plant-derived food is almost negligible.



Heart disease





Eating sumptuous quantity of meat and dairy products habitually can increase the risks of heart disease. On the other hand, If you consume a diet rich in 70% plant derivatives, you would reduce the risks of heart disease by 20%. A survey shows that Americans who consume a meat-based diet could die at a young age. This is mainly because plant-derivatives help in improving the blood lipid levels.







According to the survey, shifting your food habits to a plant-based diet and consuming a lesser quantity of meats can reduce the cholesterol level by 15%. This ensures that chances of heart disease are lessened. Moreover, plant-based diets also increase the short-chain fatty acids consumption. This helps in fighting heart diseases and diabetes. Given below are some tips to reduce the meat intake and shift to a more plant-based diet.



Plan your dishes initially





Switching from a meat-based diet plan to a plant-based one is not a one night's errand. You might detest the idea of having meals thinking that all you are going to eat is veggie and grains. Plan your platter. Keep foods of all kind. A little veggie, a little rice, some grain meals and a bowl of delicious soup. Keep low-key meat in your diet as well. Just keep in mind that it forms the smaller proportion of what you consume.



Choose the right meat





Even though you have the liberality of consuming a small amount of meat in your meals, make the choice of meat a judicious decision. Red meats like bacon, beef, hot dogs increase the chance of heart blockage. Not just that, consuming red meat every day as the major portion of your diet can increase the chances of cancer by 18%. Switch to fish and lean meats. You need a higher quantity of proteins too. Get a salmon and live ten more years rather than munch on a piece of steak every day.



No meat Friday?







You might want to start tricking your brain while shifting to the low-meat march. Start by lowering the meat consumption initially. Gradually, establish some ground rules of not having meat at all on some particular days. Restricting yourself from consuming the delicacies of your choice is the incipient planning to a healthy diet. Also, do remember that everybody cheats on their diet when they are out eating in restaurants or attending some party. So why not keep the diet chart simplified at home where there are fewer chances of guilty-eating?



Do some research





A little planning of what you need to incorporate in your diet is essential. Find out the adequate amount of vitamins, minerals, fats, carbs, and proteins that you need to consume in order to make the best out of your food consumption. We aren't much aware of the effectiveness of plant foods. Some of them help in enhancing and protecting the vision while some prevent cell damage.





There's a lot to know before deciding on which plant food to eat for the smooth functioning of the body. For instance, If you have diabetes, you need to incorporate greens, veggies and lesser fat quantity in your diet. Similarly, if you have some other conditions that need to be met, you may want to consult a dietician and find out the key ingredients that you need to intake.





The writer is a chef and nutritionist



Leave Your Comments