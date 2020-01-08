



In today's fast-paced, always on world, health can often end up taking a backseat - and before long, like it or not, you're bound to start feeling the effects. The average person has so many responsibilities and distractions that finding time to focus on health can be a challenge - but if you're feeling stressed, tired, and burnt out, then it's important to make some changes now.





Taking back control of your health has to start from the very beginning, as failing to cover all of the basics first will mean you won't manage to lay the right foundations in order for your wellbeing to reach optimum levels. Your health (both physical and mental) is something that's just so important - the way you feel in body and mind can influence your quality of life dramatically, and impact upon whether you can really make the most of your time.





If you're feeling like you need some kind of MOT and a kick start to boost your wellbeing, then read on to uncover some of the best top tips to help you take control and become the picture of health in no time at all! The benefits are so worth the effort you must put in, so prepare to get started on the road to your best ever you.



Food for thought





Potentially one of the biggest contributing factors to a healthy body is a balanced plate of food. A dish that consists of lean protein, complex carbohydrates and fruits or vegetables will guarantee you are consuming plenty of the vitamins and minerals that make up the essential building blocks of a strong immune system.





It's all too simple to order in a takeaway on the way home from work and pick up something laced with fat, sugar and salt, but these processed meals will provide you with nothing beneficial. The convenience may be a very attractive feature, but quite frankly your body is worth so much more than that.





Try to cook from scratch instead - or, better yet, have your personal chef or another live-in member of staff do it for you so that the convenience factor remains. Make the most of naturally colourful products, as these often contain the most nutrients - think sweet fruits like pomegranate, orange, grapefruit and strawberries, along with generous portions of greens like kale, broccoli, spinach, and you're on the right track.







Looking down at your plate to see a whirlwind of different colours and textures will be so attractive to the eye, especially when compared to the usual brown and beige assortment you usually buy from a diner or fast food restaurant. When you begin to take back control of your diet you will notice many improvements to your overall health, including an increase in sustainable energy levels, better focus and concentration, and the reduced likelihood of contracting or developing more serious food related illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and more.



Learn to love working out





One of the most important things you can do to improve your health is to start working out. Exercise benefits both the mind and body in so many unique ways, yet there is still so much resistance to it due to the time and effort that must be put in to make it happen. Not everyone is a natural athlete, but that's ok - as long as you get up and get moving, your sweat means that you are burning calories!







A great place to start if you're new to sport is a gentle jog. Start by heading to a local park or green space and begin a slow walk around the perimeter; building this up to a fast stroll, then a steady jog. Try to hold this pace for a long as you can.





Each time you practice, you will be able to run for a longer and longer period, burning more fat and building more muscle at the same time. Getting outside to experience different surroundings will also provide a break for your mental health, and the fact that you will notice your own progression can be so inspiring too. Running is not the only sport that can boost your health, as any kind of fitness activity that increases your heart rate and makes your muscles work will help.







Yoga can be amazing at increasing your ability to stretch and balance, as well as building on your patience and sense of calm too, whilst swimming can offer low impact calorie burning that's much more gentle on the joints compared to other activities. Finding the initial energy to get active isn't always easy, especially when you're first starting out, so don't forget to do some research into a pre workout supplement.







There's bound to be a sport or exercise regime that you can start to commit yourself to, and doing so will do so much to improve the way that you feel in yourself. Endorphins will provide you with such a positive vitality and vigour, and the quality of your sleep will reach record highs when you get into a strong routine.



Say no to bad habits





The average person is definitely likely to indulge every now and again in some way, whether this be in alcohol, cigarettes or junk food. Though you might think you enjoy these things, your body and mind will be getting the brunt of all of the negative side effects, which you may not begin to see until later in life.







Nipping these bad habits in the bud as soon as you can will give you the best possible chance at regaining a sense of wellbeing, and it's really just not worth the few hours of 'fun' considering the effects these substances have on your system. Addiction is no laughing matter, and what may just start off as 'every now and then' can soon spiral out of control, leaving you stuck up the river without any kind of paddle.







Seeking help for these issues does not have to be an embarrassment - this is an amazingly strong step that truly shows you are doing all that you can to take back control of your health. Free yourself from the constraints of addictive behaviour and channel this energy into something more beneficial, so that you can cut ties and save money as well as saving your wellbeing too.



The importance of sleep





There's really nothing worse than dragging yourself out of bed after a terrible night's sleep, but there are so many things that can influence your quality of rest. Start by cutting down on your use of technology, including your mobile phone and computer, and cutting it out entirely for at least an hour before you head to bed, as the blue light given off by their screens can trick your body into thinking it's still daytime, making falling asleep an impossible task.







Avoid consuming foods that are deep fried and contain a large amount of oil, or those that are potentially quite hot and spicy, in the hours before bed. Doing so will play havoc with your acid reflux and wake you up repeatedly throughout the night.





Make sure that your bed is as comfortable as possible, with pillows that provide your head and neck with the right amount of support, as well as a duvet or blanket that can keep you warm without weighing down your limbs and leaving you feeling trapped. When you begin to sleep better, you will notice a whole host of improvements - your energy levels will rise through the roof, and you will have that sense of 'get up and go' that makes life so much more positive and enjoyable.







Taking back control of your health doesn't have to be as hard as you might think. Pay close attention to your body and mind to identify what they truly want and need, and focus on building a strong diet plan coupled with exercise for daily vitality to reap countless benefits. We promise, you won't look back.





