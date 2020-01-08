



S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike, in full Solomon West Ridgeway Dias Bandaranaike, statesman and prime minister of Ceylon (1956-59), whose election marked a significant change in the political history of modern Ceylon. Educated at the University of Oxford, he was called to the bar in 1925. After returning to Ceylon, he entered politics and, in 1931, was elected to the newly formed legislative assembly, the State Council. In 1947, as a prominent member of the governing United National Party (UNP), he was elected to the new House of Representatives and appointed minister of health and local government. He resigned from the government and the Western-oriented UNP in 1951 and was re-elected in 1952 as the founder of the nationalist Sri Lanka (Blessed Ceylon) Freedom Party, becoming leader of the opposition in the legislature.



Leave Your Comments