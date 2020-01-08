



Stephen William Hawking was an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author, and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge. His key exploration was in the areas of theoretical cosmology, focusing on the evolution of the universe as governed by the laws of general relativity. He is known for his work related to the study of black holes. With the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, a theory called 'Hawking radiation,' he became the first to set forth a cosmology explained by a union of the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics. Hawking suffered from a rare and life-threatening condition of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a condition he suffered all of his adult life. The illness started when he was 21 and pursuing his PhD from Cambridge University. Stephen Hawking was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, England, to Frank and Isobel Hawking.

