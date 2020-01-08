I don't want to be your friend





From the first time I talked to you, I developed special feelings for you. I never knew those feelings existed in me, that my heart could race so fast while talking to you; that I could be worried by your worries and that I could plan special things for you.





I never knew I was capable of loving someone until I met you. I felt like I could conquer the world for you if only conquering the world would make you mine. From the moment you came into my life, I have given my heart and my soul to you.





I was scared to let you know my feelings at first. I used to keep those feelings to myself. I still remember those times when I would remember the things you said to me and laugh alone to myself; when though I would be in a room, my brain and my mind would be with you and the things you said.





It still happens to me sometimes when I get to see you and talk to you. After I meet you, I would always have your hangover for days, sometimes even weeks!





As I was scared to tell you my feelings lest you stop talking to me, I became your friend. I listened to all your worries, cared for you and loved you with all my heart.You thought I was a good friend, but you never could see through me, see my heart longing for you.I knew all the while that you never loved me, that for you I was always your best friend. You would remember me only when you felt lonely.





In the past, I used to be happy to just be there for you. I would express my love and not expect love in return. That was fine for a while, but it is not fine anymore. I am tired of being your friend, tired of being treated like one, too.I am tired of seeing you giving attention to something else than me and tired of pretending that it is okay to ignore me. Call me selfish if you will, but I am tired of not getting the love that I deserve.





I am tired of listening to you whine about how cold it is now when I would be in T-shirts just so I could look nice to you. I am tired of hearing you complain about how lonely you feel sometimes when I am always there for you.I want you to know that it is easier to gain than to lose. I am not afraid of losing you anymore. Yes, I don't want to be your friend anymore.





The writer is a member of Nepal English

Language Teachers Association

The article appeared in The Himalayan Times

Leave Your Comments