902 children raped in 2019: MJF





Some 902 children were raped in the just-concluded year, a 153.37 percent rise from 356 in 2018, according to a report of Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).





Of the rape victims, 48 percent were aged between 13 and 18 while 39 percent between 7 and 12 years, said the report published on Tuesday.





Besides, 93 children fell victims to sexual harassment in 2019, the report said. MJF Program Coordinator Rafeza Shaheen presented the report at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club. The report was compiled based on reports published in eight daily newspapers.





As per the report, 986 children died in different accidents in 2019. Of them, 553 died in road accidents while 252 drowned and 361 died for various reasons, including rape, rape attempts, abduction, missing and torture, reports UNB.





It said 266 children were murdered while 63 others suffered injuries in murder attempts in 2019 following feuds over family matters and property, refusal of love proposals, failure in rape attempts and mental pressure. The number was 227 and 49 respectively in 2018.





Besides, 65 children committed suicide and nine others suffered injuries while attempting suicide last year, the report said, adding that 83 children fell victims to abduction.





Rafeza Shaheen said the number of positive news in 2019 fewer than 2018. "We noticed a total of 508 positive news stories in the newspapers in 2019 against 1,037 in 2018," she added.





MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam attributed the rise in rape incidents mainly to easy availability of drugs and pornography in the country. "We've to prevent rape incidents through social protest," she said.





Aroma Dutta, MP, co-chair of Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights; and Sabina Sultana, senior program officer of multi-sectoral program on violence against women under the Women and Children Affairs Ministry were, among others, present.





