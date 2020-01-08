JOF chief Dr Kamal Hossain concerned over Khaleda's health





Voicing deep concern over the 'deteriorating' health condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Jatiya Oikya Front (JOF) Convener Dr Kamal Hossain on Tuesday demanded the government immediately release her from jail. He came up with the demand while talking to reporters after an emergency meeting of JOF steering committee at his Motijheel chamber in the city on Tuesday.







Necessary steps be taken for Khaleda's advanced treatment issuing a warning that the government will be held fully responsible if anything bad happens to the BNP chief, he also demanded.







Dr Kamal said they came to know from the media reports that former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been passing days in jail with serious illness."On behalf of Jatiya Oikyafront, we express our deep concern over the serious deteriorating health condition of her (Khaleda). We also condemn the dillydallying in granting bail to Khaleda Zia," he said.





Dr Kamal said depriving the BNP chief of her rights to get bail is of course an act of violation of the constitution. "If our demand for her advanced treatment is not accepted, it'll also be tantamount to violation of the constitution."He said the constitution is the highest law and all are bound to obey it. "They (govt) will be accused of a serious offence, if they violate the constitution."





Replying to a question, the Oikyafront chief said he and their alliance leaders will continue their efforts to ensure bail for Khaleda.Asked whether he will stand in court on behalf of Khaleda for bail, Dr Kamal said, "I'll surely do it, if necessary, as it's my professional responsibility."





The noted jurist said Khaleda can file appeal time and again for her bail though the Appellate Division rejected her bail petition on December 12 last year. "We can seek review while fresh application can be filed."He also strongly protested and denounced the rape of a Dhaka University student in the city's Kurmitola area.





