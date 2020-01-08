'EC will take decision on EVM use'





Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said this is the matter of the Election Commission (EC) whether it will use the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the upcoming city elections or not.





He said, "This is the matter of the EC whether it will use the EVM in the upcoming city polls or not. There is no way to create debate over the EVM use." The minister came up with the assertion while unveiling a plaque of a year-long program taken to celebrate the Mujib Year and distributing warm cloths among cold-hit people at Basurhat municipality zero point under Companiganj upazila in Noakhali.Quader also said whether the EVM is used in the upcoming city elections or not, Awami League will contest the polls.





He said about 16,000 blankets were distributed among the cold-hit people in Kabirhat and Companiganj upazilas apart from distribution of dry food among children and destitute people.The development that took place in the country in the last 10 years is now visible and it will continue, the AL general secretary said.





AL relief and social welfare affairs secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Noakhali zila AL president AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim, its general secretary Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, MP, Companiganj upazila AL president Khijir Hayat Khan and Hatiya upazila AL president Mohammad Ali, among others, were present.





Earlier, Quader distributed blankets among the cold-affected people in Kabirhat and offered ziarat at the graves of his parents.





Leave Your Comments