Indictment hearing in Niko graft case deferred





A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed February 4 for hearing charge framing against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and 10 others in connection with the Niko graft case.





Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge Court-9 of Dhaka passed the order at a makeshift court set up inside Old Dhaka Central Jail after hearing the argument from both defense and prosecution lawyers, reports BSS.The hearing was supposed to take place today, but jail authorities could not produce Khaleda before the court as she is currently undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).





Defence lawyer Zia Uddin Zia appeared for Khaleda while public prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission Mosharraf Hossain Kajol represented the state during the hearing today.As the prosecution sought time for hearing on charge framing against Khaleda Zia, the court fixed the new date, defence lawyer Zia Uddin Zia told reporters.





The ACC filed the case against five people, including Khaleda, with Tejgaon Police Station on December 9, 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.On May 5, 2008, the national anti-graft agency submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people, including the BNP chairperson.





The ACC accused them of making the state exchequer incurring a loss of over Taka 13,000 crore in the deal.Khaleda is currently behind in jail after being convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on February 8, 2018. Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years imprisonment in the graft case, which was later enhanced to 10 years by the High Court.





