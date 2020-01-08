Gandhi@150 art exhibition inaugurated in city



Gandhi@150 art exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Indian Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.





Journalist, columnist, essayist, writer and Gandhi research scholar Syed Abul Maksud, Awami League Organization Secretary Mirza Azam, lawmaker HM Ibrahim, Indian Deputy High Commissioner Bishwadip Dey, Dhaka University Fine Arts Department Professor, also mentor of the Art Camp artist Rokeya Sultana and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director Ashraful Alam inaugurated the exhibition.





Later, they participated at a discussion program.





In his speech, Syed Abul Maksud said Gandhi was a great leader not for only India but also for whole Indian sub-continent. Gandhi was not a politician like others. He sacrifices his life for the welfare of the human being and led a peaceful movement which is rare in the world.





Maksud thinks all should follow the work and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi.The Art Exhibition is being started from January 8 (today) and will be ended January 16 (11am-8pm) at Gallery 4, Fine Arts Building of Shilpakala Academy jointly organized by the Indian High Commission Shilpakala Academy.







Marking the day Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das has sent a message.





In her message, the envoy said, "High Commission of India hosted the Gandhi@150 Art Camp at Sreemangal with 15 young artists from Bangladesh, mentored by Rokeya Sultana. Now we are partnering with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy to exhibit the artwork produced by these talented artists. I am delighted that the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary has found such warm reception here in Bangladesh."





It was even more satisfying to engage with the youth of Bangladesh who worked sincerely to put forth on canvas the essence of Gandhian philosophy, she added.





Leave Your Comments