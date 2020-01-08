Iran threatens to hit US bases with medium, long-range missiles

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran, in 2017. -Reuters





Iranian military forces have said they are prepared to use medium- to long-range missiles to attack US bases in the Middle East, in revenge for the assassination of the country's most senior general, Qassem Suleimani.





According to a report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran has prepared 13 scenarios for retaliation, and the secretary of Iran's national security council said that even the most limited of the options would be a "historic nightmare" for the US, reports Guardian.





Ali Shamkhani told the news agency: "The 27 US bases that are closest to Iran's border are already on high alert; they know that the response is likely to include medium-range & long-range missiles."The US defence secretary, Mark Esper, confirmed that forces in the region were braced for Iranian reprisal strikes, but said the US would prefer a diplomatic solution.





"We're prepared for the worst. We hope that cooler heads in Tehran will prevail and de-escalate the situation," Esper told CNN. "We are not looking to start a war with Iran but we are prepared to finish one … What we would like to see is the situation de-escalated and for Tehran to sit down with us and begin a discussion about a better way ahead."



US allies have already begun leaving Baghdad, which was buzzing as night fell with helicopters flying in and out of the city's fortified diplomatic district, known as the Green Zone. Canada, which currently leads the Nato training mission, said it was pulling out some of its 500 troops. Most of the Nato troops withdrawing were reported to be heading for Kuwait.





"We have temporarily suspended our training on the ground, and we are taking all precautions necessary to protect our people," a Nato spokesperson said. "This includes the temporary repositioning of some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq."





