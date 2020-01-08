'Modi, Trudeau, Mahathir to join Mujib Year celebration'





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be among the global leaders who will join the 'Mujib Borsho' celebration. Their presence in the 'Mujib Year' extravaganza has been confirmed by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.





"We have already got their consent (to visit Bangladesh during Mujib Year) but it's yet to confirm the exact dates of their arrivals," Momen told newsmen after holding a meeting of sub-committee of celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at International Mother Language Institute in the capital.





Momen said the UAE crown prince Zayed Al Nahyan, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, Indian Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will also grace the 'Mujib Year' celebration.





The foreign minister said some of the global leaders will join the special program on March 17, the birthday of Bangabandhu, and the rest of them will attend other programs to be held during the Mujib Year between March 2020 and March 2021, reports BSS.





"We don't want many global leaders on March 17 program…. we would like to have no more than four or five leaders on that day … other dignitaries will join different other programs," Momen said.Momen said the 77 Bangladesh missions abroad will hold 261 programs in their respective host countries round the year marking the Bangabandhu's birth centenary.





"We would like to spread the Bangabandhu's ideals globally," said Momen adding that Bangabandhu is not only friend of Bangladesh, he was the friend of all peace loving people around the world.





Apart from portraying Bangabandhu's ideology during the Mujib Year, the minister said the government would also like to make a new branding of Bangladesh worldwide that it's a land of opportunity with vibrant economy.Momen said his ministry has already introduced Bangabandhu Chair at universities in different countries, including Germany and Thailand, while Bangabandhu centre has been set up at Cambridge University in the UK.





Besides, different countries like India, Turkey, Palestine and Cambodia have named city roads after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Moreover, murals will be built at different Bangladesh missions abroad including in Pakistan, Momen said.





Leave Your Comments