Suspect arrested over DU student rape









A suspect was arrested on Tuesday night for his alleged involvement in the rape of a Dhaka University (DU) student.





ASP Mizanur Rahman, deputy director (media wing) of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) headquarters, confirmed the arrest but declined to give details.





The second-year DU student was raped in the city’s Kurmitola area on Sunday night.





She is now undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).





Following the incident, DU students blocked Shahbagh intersection for two hours on Monday and gave the authorities a 24-hour ultimatum for arresting those involved in the rape. They continued protests on Tuesday, too.





On Monday, the rape victim informed police that the perpetrator was alone.





Meanwhile, the victim’s father filed a case with the Cantonment Police Station.

