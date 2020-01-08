Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services suspended









Ferry services on the key Paturia-Daulatdia route remained suspended since early Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.





Zillur Rahman, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) said the authorities concerned kept ferry services suspended from around 2am following poor visibility.













Five ferries remained stranded in the middle of the river while 300 vehicles remained stranded at the Paturia terminal, causing immense sufferings to the commuters.





Ferry services will be resumed when visibility improves, the BIWTC official said.





Suspension of ferry services due to poor visibility is a common occurrence during winter.

