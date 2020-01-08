Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday put utmost importance to ensuring cybersecurity and urged all to crosscheck any information before sharing on social media in the interest of the country and society.

"Cybersecurity is very much important. I would like to tell the people of the country that it’s not wise to react just seeing anything in the internet without checking its authenticity…all have to crosscheck the information," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at an award-giving ceremony of Digital Bangladesh Day 2019 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

She said it has been observed that various unwanted elements and apps are coming up while using the internet. "There should be a system to filter all those…there should be a system to give security (to users)."

Sheikh Hasina called upon the people of the country not to pay heed to rumours. "I would like to tell the people of the country, please don’t react instantly to anything that comes in the internet without checking its authenticity. The validity of information is very important because it causes immense damage to society and one’s personal life," she said.

The Prime Minister also put emphasis on making children and youths aware about cybercrimes. "Guardians and teachers should always remain alert about these things," she said.

She mentioned children might go to a wrong path with the spreading of false information through the cyberworld. "Sometimes misunderstanding happens. One may get involved in crimes…that must be stopped; all have to remain aware about that.”

About giving mobile phones to small children, Hasina asked the guardians and parents to monitor what their kids are watching in the internet and which sites they visit. "There must be a vigilance… every guardian and parent must be aware about it."

She said spending too much time on mobile phones and internet causes addiction. "This addiction puts pressure on one’s brain and psychology…it causes harm to one’s physical health."





State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Chairman of the

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Post Tele Communication & Information Technology AKM Rahmatullah and Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division N M Zeaul Alam also spoke at the programme.





Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed awards among the recipients.





She also enjoyed a short drama on cybersecurity and rumours performed by children.

