DU Student Rape: DUTA demands capital punishment for rapist









Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (Duta) on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the rapist who raped a DU student in the capital’s Kurmitola area on Sunday night.





They made the demand from a human chain held at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla from 11:30am to 12:30pm.





DUTA President Prof ASM Maksud Kamal said the victim was like their daughter. “We demand immediate arrest of the rapist and hope the government will ensure justice by providing exemplary punishment to the culprit as soon as possible," he said.





DUTA General Secretary Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, and former proctor Amzad Hossain, among others, attended the human chain.





The second-year student of Dhaka University was raped and tortured in Kurmitola on Sunday night. The incident sparked widespread protest on the campus.





Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) announced the arrest of the suspected rapist on Tuesday night.

