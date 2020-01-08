Call to make vitamin ‘A’ Plus campaign successful









To make Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign on 11 January 2020 successful, Civil Surgeon office of Narsingdi in association with National Nutrition Service organised orientation workshop for local journalists at its office conference room here yesterday afternoon.





Dr Nasi-Al Islam Medical officer, Civil Surgeon office in his power presentation disclosed that each of the 37,147 children aged from 5 months to 11 months will be administered a blue-coloured vitamin A capsule while each of the 3,23173 children aged 12 months to 59 months will be fed a red-coloured Vitamin A capsule on the day.





He also disclosed that a total of 1,814 centers have been set up in the district.





With the chair of Civil Surgeon of Narsingdi, Dr Syed Amirul Islam Samim, various aspects on the vitamin A plus campaign were discussed in the press conference.





Civil Surgeon in his speech said Vitamin A is one of the most important micronutrients for child survival growth and vision. He said the national vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign will be observed across the country to prevent childhood blindness, reducing child mortality and strengthening immunity.





He said the media has a vital role towards making the campaign a total success.





Jahangir Alam, Senior Health and Education Officer Civil Surgeon Office addressed in the workshop.





About 40 journalists from print and electronic media took part in the workshop.





