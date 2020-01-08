Oikyafront extends support to BNP mayoral candidates





Jatiya Oikyafront on Wednesday extended its support to BNP’s two mayoral candidates in the upcoming elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations billed for January 30.





The senior leaders of the alliance took the decision at a meeting with its convener Dr Kamal Hossain in the chair at his Motijheel chamber on Wednesday.





Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, on behalf of Oikyafront, formally announced the alliance’s support to Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral candidate Tabith Awal and Dhaka South City Corporation mayoral runner Ishraque Hossain.





Later, Dr Kamal Hossain wished the two candidates good luck in the polls.





BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gonoforum executive presidents Prof Abu Sayeed, Subrata Chowdhury and Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury were, among others, present at the meeting.

