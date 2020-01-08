Cold-related diseases affect 5,852 people in 24 hrs









Various cold-related diseases have affected 5,852 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 845 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Bangladesh’s northern region in particular has been suffering as the mercury dipped. Wednesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia.





Altogether, 296 upazilas have been affected by cold-related diseases.





In the last 24 hours, 1,957 people were treated for diarrhoea, and 3,050 for cold-related diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





The deaths of 51 people were reported across the country between November 1 and January 8 due to ARI, diarrhoea and other cold-related diseases. Ten of the ARI-related deaths were recorded in Khagrachhari.





Four of the victims died of diarrhoea while other cold-related diseases killed 30 people during this period.

Leave Your Comments