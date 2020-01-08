No respite from cold









A mild cold wave is sweeping over different parts of the country disrupting normal life.





Wednesday’s lowest temperature was recorded in Panchagarh’s Tetulia at 6 degrees Celsius.





In 2018, the temperature in Tetulia plummeted to 2.6C, the lowest-ever recorded temperature in Bangladesh’s history.





Panchagarh has been shivering in a cold wave sweeping over the district for the last two weeks. The low-income people and the day labourers are the worst sufferers.





In Faridpur, the temperature was recorded 10.8C on Wednesday morning, said Surujul Amin, acting officer of the regional Met Office.













Poor people, especially children and elderly, are suffering the most.





Ali Ajgar Manik, supervisor of Faridpur Holland Children House, said people under the poverty line are suffering badly as they could not go out of their houses and failed to get any work.





According to Dhaka Met office, moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight till morning. A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the regions of Rajshahi, Jashore, Chuadanga and Tangail and it may abate.





Night temperature may rise by 1-2C and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

