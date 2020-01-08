44 dengue patients being treated at hospitals









Forty-four dengue patients, including 35 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.





Five dengue new patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.





Two of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its regular update.





It said 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country last year. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It reviewed 234 of them and confirmed 148 deaths last year.

