Tabith, Ishraque worried about election atmosphere

Even though the electioneering is yet to start, BNP’s two mayoral candidates in the upcoming elections to Dhaka south and north city corporations are worried about the election atmosphere.

BNP’s Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayoral candidate Tabith Awal and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral contender Ishraque Hossain voiced their concern over the election atmosphere while talking to reporters after a meeting with Jatiya Oikyafront Convener Dr Kamal Hossain at his Motijheel chamber.

“The election campaign has not started yet. As I see visible irregularities from the other side before the campaign, I can't believe we’ll have a fair election,” said Tabith.

He, however, said they will move ahead overcoming all the adversities to protect people’s voting rights.

Tabith said though the Election Commission has accepted his complaints about various irregularities by the ruling party’s DNCC mayoral candidate, the Commission is not taking any effective steps in this regard.

Ishraque said the prevailing situation has given him an impression that the government will determine the election results using the administration. “I think, the results have been fixed well before the election.”

“I would like to say that my primary victory has been achieved as my opponent has become scared of getting defeated. That’s why we’ve come to know that directions have been given for maximum administrative pressure (to manipulate the polls),” he said.

Ishraque, also the son of late mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation Sadeque Hossain Khoka, said they together with people will foil all the evil efforts against the election.

He also said he will not quit the election race under any situation.

Meanwhile, Ishraque said Tabith and he sought permission from the IG Prison on Wednesday morning to meet their party’s imprisoned chairperson Khaleda Zia.

He urged the government to accept their application so that they can meet Khaleda to have her blessings.