Govt preparing to stage drama in city polls: Dr Kamal

Jatiya Oikyafront Convener Dr Kamal Hossain on Wednesday said the government is preparing again to stage a drama to rig votes in the elections to two city corporations of Dhaka.

“We saw in the past how the results were announced by destroying the election process. We fear that the government is preparing to stage the same drama this time, too,” he said.

Dr Kamal, also the president of Gonoforum, came up with the remarks after a meeting with BNP’s Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral candidate Tabith Awal and Dhaka South City Corporation mayoral runner Ishraque Hossain at his Motijheel chamber.

He alleged that the government is also preparing to destroy democracy further with its various activities.

The Oikyafront chief urged people to come forward and get united to establish their rights and save the country.

He said a pressure must be created on the government so that the city polls can be held as per the desire of people. “If the government shamelessly destroys the elections, we must go ahead with the movement.”

Mentioning that people are the owners of the country, he said people must play a strong role in exercising their power and electing the representatives of their choice. “We must get united and strengthen the movement of people.”

Earlier, Jatiya Oikyafront extended its support to Tabith and Ishraque.

The senior leaders of the alliance took the decision at a meeting with Dr Kamal Hossain in the chair.

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, on behalf of Oikyafront, formally announced the alliance’s full support to the BNP’s two mayoral candidates.

Later, Dr Kamal Hossain wished the two candidates good luck in the polls.

Manna said their alliance’s senior leaders will participate in the electioneering of the two candidates. “We’ve decided to take part in the polls to unite people.”

He warned that their alliance will wage a movement from the election day if the government indulges in vote rigging. “This time, the government won’t be spared.”

Manna urged people to put up a resistance if any one hatches conspiracy to snatch their voting rights.

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gonoforum executive presidents Prof Abu Sayeed, Subrata Chowdhury and Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury were, among others, present at the meeting.