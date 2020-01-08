Dhaka shares list of 36 products with Bangkok for DFQF market access

Bangladesh has handed over a list of 36 products to Thailand seeking duty-free quota-free (DFQF) market access to Thailand which Bangladesh thinks can help reduce the existing trade gap with Thailand.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, who led an 11-member Bangladesh delegation at the two-day 5th meeting of the Bangladesh-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC) that concluded in Bangkok on Wednesday, handed over the list to his Thai counterpart Jurin Laksananawsit on Wednesday.

The Thailand minister assured Dhaka of taking up its request with the relevant Thai authorities, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two-day meeting comprehensively discussed bilateral trade and investment issues and Bangladesh sought investment from Thailand in healthcare and nursing education.

Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Md Obaidul Azam led the Senior Officials meeting before the ministerial session.

Bangladesh side noted that top quality hospitals could be built in Bangladesh under joint venture initiatives.

The meeting decided that a mission of Thai Medical Association would soon visit Bangladesh to hold consultations with Bangladeshi investors and examine the scope of investment in the medicare sector.

The two sides agreed to work closely on agro processing, fisheries, pharmaceuticals and industry sectors.

Bangladesh sought Thailand’s technical cooperation in the area of agriculture and health services. Bangladesh also requested Thailand to ease visa in business category.

To promote bilateral trade, the two sides decided to participate regularly in each country’s trade fairs, investment seminars.

The Thai side agreed to send a delegation to Bangladesh to visit Special Economic Zones in Bangladesh and explore the scope of investing in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand Md Nazmul Quaunine also attended the meeting among other officials from the ministries concerned.

The next meeting of JTC will be held in Dhaka at a mutually convenient time.