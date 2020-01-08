DCAB pays tributes to Bangabandhu

Members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Wednesday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The DCAB members, led by its president Angur Nahar Monty and general secretary Touhidur Rahman, laid a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the city.



DCAB vice-president Rabiul Haque, joint secretary Mizanur Rahman, treasurer Atiqur Rahman, office secretary Jesmin Akter (Papri), former DCAB presidents Masud Karim, Mainul Alam and Raheed Ejaz; former vice-president AKM Moinuddin, former general secretaries - Mahfuzur Rahman Mishu and Nurul Islam Hasib were, among others, present.



