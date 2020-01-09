Diner Sheshe 09.01.2020

"Back in our college days, we were the 'cool kids' -- riding our bikes and going away for the weekend. Those were the days of being young and carefree, but after college that changed. I didn't even realize when the years went by between my IT job and raising 3 children -- my passion for riding faded away into the background.







Then 2 years ago, I saw my colleague riding into work on a bike and something in me just switched. I decided then and there that I was going to get back to it, so for the next two weeks I practiced riding and then bought an Avenger 220 Cruise for myself! I joined a few biker groups, but the biggest validation I got was from my son -- he thought he had a very 'cool' mother for picking him from school...on a bike!





Still, people thought I was odd! I've been asked if I'm having a 'mid life crisis' or what exactly I was trying to prove 'at my age' -- I mean, I don't understand it. I've raised three children, worked full time to support the family and ran a home -- why couldn't I have something that was just mine, even if it was unconventional?





I deserved this, so I decided to ignore the comments and focus on me. So last year, I decided to do a 2 month road trip on my bike! So I coordinated the family schedule, planned to the T and found a 2 month period that worked for everyone! I prepared 2 months worth of food, almost 27 different dishes and stored them in the freezer -- my husband and children were so supportive! We all went shopping for my equipment together!





So that's me -- so far I've covered 15,000 KMS on my bike and now I'm going to do a trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari! I know it sounds like it's just a bike ride, but it's so much more than that. It's freedom -- to be, do and live our lives the way we want. I started biking at 44, after having three children and a full time job, so really, are there any rules?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

