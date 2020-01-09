Iran escalation shows Trump dangerously incompetent: Biden

Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's escalation of tensions with Iran proves him to be "dangerously incompetent" and puts the US on the brink of war.





Speaking in New York, Biden said Trump used a "haphazard" decision-making process to order the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and has failed to communicate the rationale to Congress or US allies around the world. Biden said Trump instead offered "tweets, threats and tantrums" that prove the Republican president to be "dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership."







"Democracy runs on accountability," Biden said, urging Trump to consult with Congress on acts of war, as required by the Constitution. "No one wants war.







But it's going to take hard work to make sure we don't end up there accidentally." The former vice president's remarks were part of his second major foreign policy address of the campaign. This one comes less than a month before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses begin Democrats' 2020 voting.





Leave Your Comments