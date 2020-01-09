Cypriot legal system under fire amid rape case controversy

Demonstrators hold placards calling for a boycott on Cyprus, and in support of a British teenager convicted of lying about being raped by Israeli tourists, as they protest in London on Monday. -AFP

Women's rights campaigners marched through London on Monday to protest against the treatment in Cyprus of a British teenager convicted of "lying" after she accused a group of Israeli men of gang rape.





The march started at the Cypriot Embassy, where dozens of protesters held signs calling for boycotts of Cyprus. A huge banner read: "This is not justice. Overturn the conviction. Let her come home." When the march reached Downing Street, chants of "justice" were directed at the British government, which the protesters accuse of not doing enough to support the 19-year-old teenager, who has not been named for legal reasons.







On Tuesday, she was handed a four-month suspended sentence after Judge Michalis Papathanasiou convicted her of falsely accusing the Israelis of gang rape. The British woman has been caught in a legal storm since July, when the alleged rape took place in an Ayia Napa hotel.





She said she had been raped by up to a dozen Israeli men on July 17. Twelve men were arrested and taken into Cypriot police custody, but they were freed just 10 days later. When the British teenager signed a retraction, she was charged with lying. Her legal battle had just begun. The Israelis, by contrast, celebrated with relatives outside Famagusta police headquarters, hugging their loved ones and dancing with joy.







The scenes of revelry continued at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, where some of the boys were filmed cracking open bottles of champagne and chanting: "The Brit is a whore." But in a jail cell in Cyprus, a British woman was forced to reflect upon the legal whirlwind that had taken place around her a nightmare that campaigners and rights groups say displays a shocking, sexist injustice. The British Foreign Office broke convention by publicly criticizing another country's legal system, declaring the case "deeply distressing."





Ahead of her sentencing this week, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had "serious concerns" about her treatment. Following the suspended sentence, Raab said he was "relieved" that the teenager could now begin the "process of recovery," as she returned to the UK on Tuesday night. But protesters in Cyprus, Britain and Israel have the Cypriot legal system in their sights as they campaign to end what they perceive to be a grave injustice.







---AFP, London



