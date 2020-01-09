Morrison's leadership criticized over wildfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the fire devastated Wildflower farm owned by Paul and Melissa Churchman in Sarsfield, Victoria. Australia's deadly wildfires have proven to be not just a crisis for the country, but a crisis for the country





As his country burned, Australia's prime minister was cursed and jeered out of a town, called an "idiot," a "moron" and worse, and skewered at home and abroad for his dismissive response toward climate change. Australia's deadly wildfires have proven to be not just a crisis for the country, but a crisis for the country's prime minister one so grave that some have questioned whether his leadership can survive it.







The outpouring of frustration and rage from many Australians toward Prime Minister Scott Morrison's lethargic wildfire response has been likened to the furious reaction of Americans toward President George W. Bush over his clumsy response to Hurricane Katrina. But whether Morrison's missteps put him at risk of being ousted from power in Australia's notoriously volatile government remains to be seen.







"I think it's done lasting damage to his credibility as a leader that is going to hound him into the future," said Sydney University political scientist Stewart Jackson. "The question's going to be: Can Morrison recover from this?" Morrison's blunders began early in the disaster, which has so far killed at least 26 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. He came under withering criticism for secretly taking a family vacation to Hawaii last month as his hometown of Sydney was choking on smoke that wafted from distant incinerated eucalyptus forests.





His absence fueled criticism that his conservative government was ignoring the impacts of climate change at the end of a record hot and dry year in Australia. Weeks earlier, Australia was accused at a United Nations climate conference in Madrid of exploiting an accounting loophole to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction targets and of thwarting an international agreement on carbon markets.







The Hawaii vacation also created the appearance of Morrison fleeing the smoke and flames that thousands of ordinary Australians who bravely volunteer as firefighters were running toward. Those volunteers include high-profile Sydney fire truck driver Tony Abbott, a former prime minister whom Morrison as a power broker in their Liberal Party helped oust in 2015.







Protesters, outraged at Morrison's absence during the crisis and his inaction on climate change.





---AP, Australia



