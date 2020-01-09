Rossouw, Frylinck star as Khulna smell BBPL playoff

Cumilla Warriors batsman Rilee Rossouw plays a shot against Khulna Tigers during Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Dhaka-leg match at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. -BCB

Cumilla Warriors' Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoff bid on hold as they were handed a cursing 34-run defeat by Khulna Tigers in the final round match at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Not only did Khulna break their losing streak but they also improved the net run-rate as they now have 10 points with two games still to go. Khulna need just two points to book playoff berth.







Chattogram Challengers and Rajshahi Royals have already sealed their playoff spots, which leaves only two slots yet to be decided. Chattogram sit at the top of the BPL Points Table with 16 points from 11 games. Rajshahi are second with 14 points from the same number of games but Chattogram won more wins.







Khulna ensured their sixth win on the tournament yesterday after Rilee Rossouw's power-hitting and pacer Robbie Frylinck's lethal pace bowling fashioned their comprehensive victory over Comilla.





The South African star Rilee Rossouw slammed a dazzling 71 off 36 balls to inspire Khulna to post a strong 179 for two before returning to bowl out Comilla for 145 runs in 18.2 overs. Rossouw's fellow citizen Frylinck wreaked havoc with ball, taking five wickets for 16 to finish the job.





Put into bat first, Rossouw smashed a crucial 71 to give the innings initial impetus as he added 85 runs for the third wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim (24 off 17 balls), former proteas batsman Rossouw walloped Cumilla bowlers in the last six overs to take the score past the 179-run.







Rossouw again showed his big-hitting prowess, hitting four sixes apart from six boundaries as he found an able partner in Mushfiq.





Openers Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (39) put on 71 runs but once both the openers got out, it seemed that Khulna will have to settle for less than 170 but Rossouw had other ideas as 78 runs came off the last six overs.





Miraz was unlucky to miss out on a fifty as he was completely deceived by Wiese after hitting two sixes and as many fours. For Cumilla, Afghan spin wizard spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was yet again impressive despite being wicketless. Other bowlers were just brutally hammered by Rossouw.







In reply, opener Sabbir Rahman showed his range with an attractive 62 off 39 balls but his innings proved insufficient in the end. Once again the bowling was tight and disciplined. Indeed, it was rather out of character for Khulna Titans to win a game.





Cumilla openers van Zyl (12) and Sabbir made a cautious start but as soon they began to speed up the score they lost their wickets. Cumilla reached 50 in the eight over after losing Zyl and their star Dawid Malan (1). Soumya Sarkar (22) too failed to benefit from good starts due to Khulna' discipline bowling while Mahidul Islam Ankon fall apart under pressure as Khulna were left struggling at 82-4 in the 11th over.





Sabbir entertained by playing some fancy strokes, but once he too fell, after some successful hits off Khulna bowlers. He hit seven fours and two sixes in his 39-ball stay. At Sabbir's dismissal, Cumilla were virtually out of the contest with scoreboard reading 130 for 5 in 15 overs. Yasir Ali (27) then tried to salvage some pride but It seemed all over when Yasir was dismissed by Sahidul.





Man of the match Robbie Frylinck then took his fifth wickets by removing Sunzamul Islam while Mohammad Amir castled Al Amin Hossain Khulna wrapped up the tail to give a flavour of their dominance.

