No scope for vote-rigging through EVM: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Tuesday said there is no scope for vote-rigging through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) system.







He said this to reporters after inspecting the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) by-poll preparation and EVM training session at Gomdandi Pilot High School in Boalkhali in the evening. The election is set to take place on January 13. Nurul Huda said candidates can take a close look of EVM system to eliminate their misconception. Those who were taking training said that EVMs could not lead to election rigging.





"It is normal that the use of new technology brings a little debate among the people but it will be resolved after several elections," Huda said. Additional Secretary of the Election Commission Mokhlesur Rahman and Joint Secretary Farhad Ahmed Khan among others, were present on the occasion.

