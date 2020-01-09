15 farmers rewarded by PRAN Dairy

PRAN Dairy Limited awarded its 15 dairy farmers aiming to encourage them for producing safe milk through proper firm management. PRAN Dairy has selected 15 farmers on the basis of five criteria including managing dairy firm through proper management, give milk to PRAN Dairy for long-term and turn a small firm into a big one with the help of PRAN Dairy.





State minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru as the Chief Guest handed over the prizes among the farmers in a programme at PRAN Dairy Complex in Shahzadpur of Sirajganj, reports UNB.Use of modern technology is necessary to increase the milk production, Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said. The government will take necessary steps so that the dairy farmers can avail loan easily, he assured.





Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, said "Nutrition important to build a healthy nation and milk is the main source of nutrition. Dairy farmers play important role in producing milk and we are feeling proud to honour the dairy farmers."





Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sirajganj Tofazzel Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police Fahmida Haq Shell, Upazila Chairman of Shahjadpur Professor Azad Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shah Md Shamsuzzoha, and Mayor of Shahjadpur Municipality Abdur Razzak were present there among others.





Leave Your Comments