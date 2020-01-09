PCT cannot handle more than 4m containers

The current Chittagong Port Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) cannot handle more than 4 million containers, no matter how much we expand it. So the Bay Terminal, Matarbari and others projects have been planned, Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Zulfiqar Aziz said this while responding to a question at a press conference at the port building on Tuesday.





He said that a strategic master plan was made for a port on the 2013. That is for the next 30 years. There is a limit to the amount of cargo the port can handle up to 2043. It is said that around 14 million TEUs (20 feet long container) will be handled in 2043. Now we are handling 3 million containers. 11 million more containers will increase.





The context of 2013 is different from the context of 2019. There was no plan for Bangabandhu Industrial Zone at that time. It came later. So we have a study on the trade volume, import-export and the quantity of ports required throughout the country. Regarding pollution and protection of navigability of Karnaphuli, the port chairman said, 'We are working to control pollution. I had a meeting a few days ago.







Floating garbage cleaners will be brought from China like a floating boat. Sub contract will be handed over. Two will be kept at Sadarghat, two at Mohana, so that there is no wastage floating in the river. Dredging activities are underway to restore lost navigability. Normal dredger or cutter suction were not good enough in this context. We gave trial with Grab. We have had success and dredging will be done with Grab."





The port chairman said the evacuation operation is an ongoing process. It will run for few days, we will prepare again. It will continue. We have removed 30 percent of the illegal occupation, that's a lot. We were able to do it quickly because of the plan. We will soon take another 25-30 percent evacuation program very soon.





The port chairman said, "We are with the elevated expressway. We are not stopping them from working. We just said that the plans you are have, make sure it will be confirmed by us. Do not disturb the movement of the port trucks. We have asked to make new designs so that the lower roads do not become narrow. We have already approved the layout. Their job is construction through structural design, so that the traffic in the port is not interrupted in any way.





He said, "There will be no trucks at Chittagong port in 2025. I do not know whether I will stay or not. The vehicles will pass through the elevated expressway. The vehicles will operate along the lower roads. There will be a separate road connecting the Chittagong port to the Bay Terminal.





Through this connecting road, all the containers of Chittagong port will go to the bay terminal. There will be a terminal for 8,000 trucks. All the trucks will come to that terminal. There the goods will be released; the goods will be moved to the all over the country again. Those trucks will not come to Chittagong port."





Port Member (Administration and Planning) Md Zafar Alam said, "The elevated expressway is not delayed because of us. If they worked closely with us at the feasibility stage, this problem would not have occurred at the implementation stage. Due to ISPS Compliance we cannot keep the port off. Now the CDA's responsibility can be implemented as quickly as possible."





Members of the port authority (Harbor and Marine) Commodore M Shafiul Bari, member (Engineering) Captain M Mohidul Hasan, Director (Administration) Mominur Rashid, Director (Transport) Md Enamul Karim, Secretary Md Omar Farooq and Deputy Secretary Azizul Mawla were present on the occasion.









