'Ctg garment factories passing difficult time'

Chittagong Customs Bond Commissionerate Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubuzzaman welcoming BGMEA's first Vice President Mohammad Abdus Salam on Wednesday. -AA

First Vice President of BGMEA Mohammad Abdus Salam said that, the garment industry in Chattogram is currently in a very fragile state due to many problems though there' relatively low cost in the major seaports and customs facilities of the country.





Abdus Salam made this remarks during a courtesy call on Chittagong Customs Bond Commissionerate Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubuzzaman with BGMEA leaders on Wednesday.





He said Bangladesh's garment industry is currently going through a difficult time. Continuous price fall of goods in international market, foreign buyers' inspection companies Accord and Alliance's activity reformation, 52% increase in labor wages and various infrastructure problems has risen 30% business cost.





In the interest of keeping the business in this situation, about 40 percent of the exporters are currently taking exporting orders at below the production cost; about 87 percent of foreign buyers did not increase product prices. About 50 percent of the factories are forced to sell below their production costs. In this context, the export growth in the first six months of the current fiscal year has been negative (-6.21 percent) compared to the previous fiscal year.





He said that Mirsarai and Anwara economic zones, Karnaphuli tunnel and others in development programs of the present government will establish a series of new industrial factories, including foreign investment. In this case, facilitating activities by the Bond Commissionerate can play an important role in boosting investment and exports.







Bond Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubuzzaman said the contribution of the garment industry to the wider employment, including national economy and socio-economic development, is indisputable.





He said that the Bond Commissionerate and BGMEA will work unitedly to overcome the current slump in the garment industry and the issue of HS code in import goods will be approved on the same working day if there is a complication of the HS code in the import product.







The Bond Commissioner assured that the existing problems would be resolved through mutual consultation and cooperation. BGMEA Vice President AM Chowdhury Selim, Director AM Mahbub Chowdhury, Anjan Shekhar Das, Former First Vice President Nasiruddin Chowdhury, Moinuddin Ahmed Mintu and Former Director and Chairman of Customs Affaires Permanent Committee MDM Mohiuddin Chowdhury has discussed over many things.





Additional Commissioner of Customs Bond Commissionerate M Shafiuzzaman and Assistant Commissioner Santosh Soren, BGMEA Directors Mohammad Musa, Khandaker Belayet Hossain, Mohammad Atiq and Enamul Aziz Chowdhury, former Directors Liaquat Ali Chowdhury and Kazi Mahbub Uddin Jewel, Customs Affairs permanent committee Co-Chairman Abdul Alim Arif, Mahfuzur Rahman and committee members Md Hannan and Wadud Md Chowdhury were present at the meeting.









