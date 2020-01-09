Emily Greene Balch was an American economist, sociologist and pacifist. Balch combined an academic career at Wellesley College with a long-standing interest in social issues such as poverty, child labor, and immigration, as well as settlement work to uplift poor immigrants and reduce juvenile delinquency.







She moved into the peace movement at the start of World War I in 1914, and began collaborating with Jane Addams of Chicago. She became a central leader of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) based in Switzerland, for which she won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1946. Balch never married.





She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1946 for her work with the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF). She donated her share of the prize money to the WILPF. She died the day after her 94th birthday.

