



Satyendranath Tagore was the first Indian to join the Indian Civil Service. He was an author, song composer, and linguist, and made a significant contribution towards the emancipation of women in Indian society during the British Raj.







He was the second eldest brother of Rabindranath Tagore, the only Indian to get a Nobel Prize in Literature. The second son of Debendranath Tagore, the elder brother of Rabindranath Tagore and grandson of Dwarkanath Tagore of the Jorasanko branch of the Tagore family of Calcutta (now Kolkata), he learnt Sanskrit and English at home.







A student of Hindu School, he was part of the first batch of students to appear for the entrance examinations of the University of Calcutta in 1857. He was placed in the first division and was admitted to Presidency College. He died on 9 January 1923 (aged 80) inCalcutta, Bengal, British India .

