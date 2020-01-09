



Hakeem Muhammad Saeed was a Pakistani medical researcher, scholar, philanthropist. He also served as governor of Sindh Province from 1993 until 1994. Saeed was one of Pakistan's most prominent medical researchers in the field of Eastern medicines.





He established the Hamdard Foundation in 1948, prior to his settlement in West Pakistan. In a few years time, the herbal medical products of the Hamdard Foundation became household names in Pakistan. Hakeem Muhammad Saeed authored and compiled about 200 books in medicine, philosophy, science, health, religion, natural medicine, literary, social, and travelogues.





In 1981, Saeed became one of the founding member of the World Cultural Council, a non-profit international organization, based in Mexico. He was born in Delhi, British Indian Empire in 1920 to an educated and religious Urdu-speaking class family

