Solar pump irrigation for sustainable crop production in Bangladesh

Irrigation is the most important factor which can make a crop either success or failure. Although the monsoonal climate, with its high humidity and temperature, is favorable for rice cultivation in Bangladesh but the rainfall is not evenly distributed throughout the year. It is often said that the major problems of agriculture in Bangladesh are excess water and drought.







About 96 percent of the total rainfall occurs during the month of April to October, leaving the remaining five months of the year essentially dry. Drought conditions prevail over most of Bangladesh during the months from November to April, when potential evapotranspiration far exceeds rainfall. Boro rice is grown in dry season in Bangladesh and it is a water hunger crop. Crop can not be sustained during this period from rainfall alone.







Maize is also a potential crop in Bangladesh and its area is increasing day by day. Due to very limited availability of rain water during dry season (November- April) the Boro rice and maize is fully dependent on irrigation. Therefore, the expanding demand for food grains in the country will most likely be met from expansion of irrigated area with the available water resources.







Also for Rabi crops, fruits, vegetables, spices and flowers, irrigation are essential to get good yield especially for modern varieties. Irrigation water is scarce and a costly resource. The cost of irrigation water is increasing day by day as the demand for irrigation is increasing. Irrigation applied to the crops by burning of costly imported diesel fuel or consuming scarce electricity.



Solar Energy







Solar energy is the free gift of almighty Allah. The sun is the all sources of natural power. The sun is the hydrodynamic spherical body of extremely hot ionized gases (plasma), generating energy by the process of thermonuclear fusion. The temperature of intereriar of the sun is estimated as 8×106 to 40×106 K, where energy is released by fusion of hydrogen to helium. The sun is giving rays to the earth from a very long distance of 1.5×108 km subtend an angle of 32 minutes on earth.







The available solar energy resource is 120,000 TW (Tera watt). Less than 0.02% of available resources are sufficient to entirely replace fossil fuels and nuclear power as an energy source. The amount of solar energy that reaches in the earth in one hour period is able to meet up the energy need of one year. Solar energy is clean and environment friendly. Being a tropical country, Bangladesh is endowed with abandoned supply of solar energy. Annually about 1.9 MWh energy is received per square metre of horizontal area in Bangladesh.







Even during the monsoon season when sky is almost always cloudy, the incidence of solar radiation is as good as the annual average. The ranges of solar radiation are between 4 and 6.5 kWh/m2/day. The bright sunshine hours varies from 6 to 9 hours/day.



Uses of Solar Energy

The solar energy is being used for drying of grains, fruits, vegetables, spices, fish etc. It is also using for lighting, water pumping, water heating, solar cooking and operation of small appliances. At present, Bangladesh has a success story in developing off-grid rooftop solar power known as solar home system (SHS) which has given electricity to a large number of people living in rather remote off-grid areas and who would not have electricity. About 5.5 million SHS installed domestically have uplifted the lifestyle of these impoverished people by providing small-scale power at their homes, a mere 250 megawatt.







Thus the program has ensured supply of solar electricity to 18 million people i.e. 12% of the country's total population who previously used kerosene lamps for lighting purpose.





There are more than one lac (0.1 million) solar street lights and 1940 numbers of solar telecom towers are available in Bangladesh. About 1600 solar pumps are now using for supplying drinking and irrigation water. Solar irrigation pumps have the potential to provide for irrigation needs during farming season while adding surplus generation for SHS or to the grid during off-irrigation time.



Solar Irrigation Pump (SIP)

At present, about 1.43 million diesel-based pumps and 320,557 electricity operated pumps are in operation for irrigation, which consume more than 1.06 million tons of diesel and near about 1700 MW electrical power, respectively. The irrigation pumps emit about 7 million tons of carbon dioxide every year which significantly pollutes the environment. A huge amount of diesel fuel is required to import to mitigate the country's energy demand as the country has very limited fossil fuel resources.







Therefore, solar irrigation may be an alternative way to increase production of crops without creating extra pressure on grid power or diesel fuel, and also helps to keep the environment clean. Bangladesh government has taken an initiative through IDCOL (Infrastructure Development Company Limited) to replace 50,000 diesel based irrigation pumps within 2025. More than 1600 solar pumps are available all over the country. In order to enhance the solar irrigation program, Bangladesh government has given attractive incentives, e. g. providing 50% subsidy and arranging 35% soft loan with an interest rate of only 6% and 10 years as tenure. Under the program, owners or individual investors require to invest only 15% of the total cost. Present cost of photovoltaic (PV) cell is expensive which the main reason for its low acceptance.







With the advancement of technology, its price has been decreasing remarkably in the recent past. In 2010, the price of PV panel was about Taka 200 per watt and it has reduced to about Taka 35 per watt. Most of the solar panel and solar devices using in Bangladesh are imported, mainly from China. Bangladesh has a small panel manufacturing industry with an annual production capacity of 100 MW at 19.5% efficiency.



Mangaement of SIP

IDCOL is popularizing solar irrigation pumps throughtout the country with some companies such as Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy Limited, Electro Solar Limited, Gazi Renewable Energy, Nusra, Solargao Limited, Scube Technology, Sherpa Power, etc. Most of the solar pumps have been installed in the northern region as during the dry season, farmers cannot irrigate crop fields properly as they do not get water in their shallow tube wells for lowering of the water table in the aquifer. The sizes of the SIPs are 3-20 kWp but the common capacity of a solar irrigation pump is 18.5 kWp and it can irrigate 17 hectare (130 Bigha) of land. The pump of 18.5 kWp size is capable of lifting 25-30 Lac liters of water per day in local solar irradiation condition.







Most of the cases, the command area of SIP is selected by the company or service provider. Farmers groups are formed in the command area and diesel pumps are closed in the command area. A line man is appointed for providing irrigation in the crop fields as per irrigation schedule. The system is excellent. But operation of the system sometimes creates bitter experience among the farmers. Specially, in the dry peak hour, boro rice required more water and farmers want more water for desirable yield of rice. Sometimes, cloudy and foggy weather hamper irrigation in proper time. Most of the SIPs, there are no alternative irrigation facilities. But, farmers should pay the charge of water whatever may the yield of crops.







So, farmers are not always satisfied with the SIPs. Therefore, every SIP should have alternate irrigation system to irrigate the crops during adverse weather conditions. At present, IDCOL does not provide incentives to individual farmer. IDCOL should provide incentive for SIP to the individual farmer or service provider so that they can use and provide service to the neighbouring farmers like shallow tube well irrigation water selling system. On the other hand, IDCOL may take initiative to provide incentives to small SIP (0.5 -5.0 kWp) so that individual farmer can own and use the solar pump for irrigation as well as use the panel for SHS and household appliances.



SREDA (Sustainable Renewable Energy Authority) is trying to introduce net metering system for SIPs. Draft policy of net metering system has already been approved by government. If net metering system can be introduced in SIP, then the users can sell excess solar electricity to government (PDB or REB) by supplying in the national grid. During deficit period, users can purchage electricity from national grid and irrigate crop in proper time. Some research organizations (BARI, BRRI, BARC, BAU, BUET, DU, etc.) are trying to introduce small SIP to the indidual farmers. Small sized SIP is found suitable for high value crops rather than rice.





They are demonstrating the SIP integrated with SHS to the farmers so that they can adopt SIP with both irrigation and operating household appliances. This is a good attempt for utilize solar panel round the year rather than use only for irrigation for few months. Thus, SIP may contribute to improve farmers' livelihoods, increase climate change resilience of the agriculture and strengthen food and nutrition security in Bangladesh.





The writer is Chief Scientific Officer, Farm Machinery and Postharvest Process Engineering Division, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute. Joydebpur,

Gazipur. Email: mahossain.fmpe@gmail.com





---Dr. Md Ayub Hossain



