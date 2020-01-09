Iran's influence in Iraq angers US allies in Middle East





A recent leak of diplomatic cables showed the extent of influence Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of dreaded Quds Force, had in Iraq and its government.Many of Iraq's leading political, military and security officials have had secret "special relationships" with Iran, including Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.





Quds Force was able to penetrate deep into the Iraqi Army and obtained access to all documents. Soleimani in a leaked diplomatic cable boasts to his boss in Tehran: ALL OF THE IRAQI ARMY'S INTELLIGENCE - CONSIDER IT YOURS. TELL ME WHATEVER YOU NEED AND I WILL PROVIDE IT FOR YOU.Now leaked Iranian documents offer a detailed portrait of just how aggressively Tehran has worked to embed itself into Iraqi affairs, and of the unique role of Soleimani.





The documents are contained in an archive of secret Iranian intelligence cables obtained by The Intercept and shared with The New York Times for this article, which is being published simultaneously by both news organisations.





Rogue commander Soleimani was responsible for simultaneous proxy wars in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in a so-called crescent war strategy to punish Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Emirates, Middle-East countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran clergies hated the most.





Of course, Iran's most-hated country is the United States and incidentally, most middle-east countries are allies of America.Well, the shadowy Quds Force to with spreading Iran's influence in the region and, in the past two decades, Soleimani had achieved visible success.





Soleimani's success was possible as he was answerable only to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a despot who envisaged to destabilise governments in the Middle East and are aimed at the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.No narratives are available why the commander did not join the anti-Shah movement or in other words the Islamic Revolution in 1979.







After his recruitment in Iranian Revolutionary Guards, he fought in the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88. His daring reconnaissance missions behind the Iraqi frontline, his name came to the limelight among the Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commanders. Since then he had never looked back!





Quds Force has been blamed for dividing the Sunni and Shia Muslims in the Arab countries. Soleimani adopted divide and rule policy, like the British colonialist and the recruitment, training and facilitating only Shia militias in the region.The recent outbreaks of popular dissent in Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran in recent months were again putting pressure on the crescent of influence he had spent the past two decades building.





It was not the first time Soleimani had been dispatched to Baghdad to do damage control. Tehran's efforts to prop up Iraq's prime minister, Adil Abdul Mahdi are part of its long campaign to maintain Iraq as a pliable client state.The most powerful Quds Force commander was in Baghdad to help the prime minister hold onto his job and was apparently successful.





Violent crackdowns on the protests in Baghdad were blamed on pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Iraq also known as al-hashd al-sha'abi under Quds Force commander's influence.





The United States in daredevil drone attack over Baghdad airport on the third day of the new year has killed Lt. Gen. Qassem Soliemani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of PMF, a designated terrorist of Pentagon.







Amir Taheri, an international columnist and former Executive Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Kayhan International writes: Soleimani was trying to enter Baghdad to veto consensus among Iraqi political parties on choice of a new prime minister replacing Adel Abdul-Mahdi. With Soleimani out, Iraqis can now fight their own political battles and reach their own decisions.





Today, Iran would revamp its strategy to maintain hegemony in Iraq, just as the Americans did after the 2003 invasion, concludes the New York Times in a special article on leaked cables.





The writer is an independent journalist, media rights defender, recipient of Ashoka Fellow (USA) and Hellman-Hammett Award.

Email: saleemsamad@hotmail.com

