Good 'newwz' for Akshay



Akshay Kumar has done the unthinkable - the Khiladi is the first actor from the film industry ever to summit a box office collection of Rs 650 crore in 2019, with four films to his credit - Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. This effectively means that Akshay has bypassed a record set by Ranveer Singh in 2018 when two of his films - Padmaavat and Simmba - managed to rake in shekels with over Rs 525 crore.







This also defeated a Salman Khan record of Rs 503 crore pooled in with films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015."Akshay is the one actor who has been extremely consistent with his films, with his last two films (Mission Mangal and Housefull 4) crossing Rs 200 crore and his current film in the theatres (Good Newwz) showing positive signs that it may also get into the Rs 200 crore club.







For trivia hunters, Akshay has 16 per cent of Bollywood's total domestic box office collections in his name this year," says a trade source, adding that no actor till date has contributed over 12-13 per cent of the total box office collections of films in a calendar year.

