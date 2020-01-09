Shraddha Kapoor is scorned



Shraddha Kapoor was elated to work opposite Varun Dhawan in the film 'ABCD 2', which went on to make over Rs 100 crore. But she was disheartened when the makers, while planning the unofficial third part of the 'ABCD' series titled 'Street Dancer 3D', they offered the film to Katrina Kaif instead. "





Shraddha was really very upset that she was not offered the film at all earlier. Varun was still a constant from the previous part, but Shraddha was peeved that she was not at all considered for that role. She even called a few people and asked them that if Varun could be a part of the film, why not her. She even called Varun to complain.







Thankfully, Katrina had other commitments with Salman Khan's film 'Bharat' (to fill in for Priyanka Chopra who absconded to wed Nick Jonas) and left the film after signing it. So Shraddha happily jumped on board and left the Saina biopic for Parineeti Chopra," says a source. It seems destiny is at play for the 'Saaho' actress.

