Angelina Jolie is great, says Jon Voight



Actor Jon Voight reveals what makes his daughter Angelina Jolie a great mom. While attending the seventh annual Gold Meets Golden - pre-Golden Globes gala - on Saturday in Beverly Hills, the winner of four Golden Globe Awards told People, "She loves her kids; she's always involved with them, always concerned for them. She monitors everything… She's great." Angelina shares six kids with ex Brad Pitt - Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.







Sharing details about his grandchildren, Jon said, "They all have something special, and what you want to do is provide them with the tools to express that." The actor also praised his former son-in-law Brad Pitt on his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "I am proud of Brad, and that was a very unusual movie, and a very successful one, a very dynamic movie," Jon said.





